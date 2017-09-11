Posted in: WWE MYC Special Airing After Tonight's RAW, Charlotte - China Video, Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz
By Marc Middleton
Sep 11, 2017 - 9:12:35 AM
- Below is alternate footage from last Monday's WWE Intercontinental Title match on RAW, which saw The Miz retain over Jeff Hardy:
- A thirty-minute recap special on The Mae Young Classic will air after tonight's RAW on the WWE Network. Charly Caruso will be the host. A six-person match will air - Tessa Blanchard, Jazzy Gabert and Kay Lee Ray vs. Santana Garrett, Sarah Logan and Marti Belle. Below is the synopsis for the special:
"Charly Caruso recaps the historic Mae Young Classic, featuring an exclusive Six-Woman Tag Team Match involving the MYC's top competitors!"
- Below is video of Charlotte Flair's recent visit to Shenzhen, China to announce the debut of the WWE Network there: