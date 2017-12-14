LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
MMA Fighter to Report to the WWE PC, Kane Theme Song Remix, More WWE TTTT Videos
By Marc Middleton
Dec 14, 2017 - 6:21:51 PM
- As seen below, WWE Music has released Kane's new "Veil of Fire (Rise Up Remix)" theme song:



- German MMA fighter and Crossfit competitor Nicolai Salchow has signed with WWE and will report to the WWE Performance Center in January. Casey of Squared Circle Sirens tweeted this screenshot of Salchow revealing that he and his wife were moving to Orlando for the job with WWE. The 33 year old had a WWE tryout in June of this year and was listed on the WWE website.

Salchow, who stands 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, had a 6-1 MMA record as a middleweight with the one loss coming via decision, to Rex Harris at the World Series of Fighting's WSOF 32 event in the summer of 2016. That was Salchow's last fight of 2016 and may have been his final fight before getting into pro wrestling.

- Below are more videos for WWE's 15th annual Tribute to The Troops, which airs as a two-hour special on the USA Network tonight as a part of WWE Week:

The cast of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" honor U.S. servicemembers


Stephen Colbert thanks U.S. servicemembers


"Psych: The Movie" star Dulé Hill honors the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces


Staff Sergeant Isaac Rios reveals his inspiring story of courage and perseverance


Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty from USA's "Suits" join WWE in paying tribute to the U.S. military


The cast of "Father Figures" salute U.S. servicemembers


Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood pays tribute to the U.S. Armed Forces


The cast of "Pitch Perfect 3" honor the U.S. military


The cast of SyFy's "The Magicians" pay tribute to the U.S. military


NBC News joins WWE in honoring the U.S. Armed Forces


Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • MMA Fighter to Report to the WWE PC, Kane Theme Song Remix, More WWE TTTT Videos

  • Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Congratulate The Rock, The Bella Twins Teaser, WWE Stock

  • More on Samoa Joe - WWE Mixed Match Challenge, Vince McMahon & HHH In Troops Video, The Rock

  • Maryse Shares Baby Bump Photo, Shane McMahon - Daniel Bryan Exchange, Charlotte Flair

  • Sasha Banks on Her Favorite Main Roster Match, Her First Tweet of 2017, Paige

  • Dolph Ziggler on How He's Been Booked, His Current Character, If He'd Change Anything

  • WWE Parody for A Christmas Story, WWE Event Canceled Due to Fallout from Boxing Death, TTTT

  • Eva Marie Defends WWE to Former Pornstar After Recent Comments Ripping Wrestling (Video)

  • Viewership for WWE NXT on the USA Network, Total Divas Viewership Down

  • JBL Talks WWE TTTT & New Projects (Video), New WWE Trademarks, Total Divas Promos



    		•