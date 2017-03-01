LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Luke Harper vs. AJ Styles Slo-Mo, New Secret Admirer for Alicia Fox (Video), Fans on the #1 Contender
By Marc Middleton
Mar 1, 2017 - 1:11:55 AM
- Below is slow motion video from AJ Styles vs. Luke Harper on this week's WWE SmackDown:



- As noted, Styles defeated Harper to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 but SmackDown bosses Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan later stated that they had not decided on Wyatt's WrestleMania opponent after Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton turned on Wyatt and made it known that he does want his title shot in Orlando. WWE has a new poll asking fans who is the rightful #1 contender - Orton or Styles. As of this writing, 71% voted, "Randy Orton. The Viper won the Royal Rumble and is the deserved No. 1 contender." The rest voted, "AJ Styles. Randy Orton relinquished his spot and Styles won it fairly."

- It appears Alicia Fox has a new secret admirer on WWE 205 Live, as seen in the video below. Flowers were delivered to Fox at ringside during Noam Dar's win over Lince Dorado last night. Dar took credit for the gifts after the match.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

