LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Luke Harper and Erick Rowan Promo, The Rock - Bayley Exchange, Rikishi, Taz
By Marc Middleton
Oct 11, 2017 - 11:31:32 AM
- As noted, WWE aired a new promo for Erick Rowan and Luke Harper's return at The Bludgeon Brothers on last night's SmackDown. No word yet on when the two will debut with their new looks but you can see the first vignette for their re-packaging below:



- WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi turns 52 years old today while former WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel turns 50, former ECW World Champion Taz also turns 50 years, former WWE star Sam Fatu (The Tonga Kid, Tama) turns 52 and top indie star Ricochet turns 29.

- The Rock and Bayley had this Twitter exchange after Bayley tweeted a photo of some new pillows she picked up:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Roman Reigns on Working with John Cena, Learning from Their Fiery Promos on RAW, More

  • WWE Blu-ray Releases Nixed, Ronda Rousey Asked About WWE (Video), Karl Anderson

  • Jinder Mahal to India, WWE RAW Steel Cage Match Promo, Gabe Sapolsky - WWE NXT

  • Stephanie McMahon Speaks at Summit (Photos), WWE Stars Recap China Visit, Fans on SmackDown

  • Luke Harper and Erick Rowan Promo, The Rock - Bayley Exchange, Rikishi, Taz

  • Tonight's WWE NXT Matches, The Hype Bros React to Loss, Perfect 10 Day

  • Updates on Neville's WWE Status, If He Walked Out of Monday's RAW, More

  • Akira Tozawa Injured on WWE 205 Live?, Sami Zayn on Changing, The Bella Twins

  • Dana Brooke Says She's Frustrated, Next Week's SmackDown, Gable & Jordan, TJP vs. Rich Swann

  • Jinder Mahal Wrestles After WWE 205 Live, Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto Update, WWE Top 10



    		•