|
|
|
|
- Below is a new WWE Top 10 video looking at brutal backstage assaults:
|
Posted in:
WWE
Luke Harper Switches Up His Gear (Video), Top Brutal Backstage Assaults, WWE Fury
By Marc Middleton
Mar 20, 2017 - 4:25:26 AM
- The latest WWE Fury video featuring 12 incredibly painful landings can be seen below:
- As seen below, Luke Harper debuted a bit of a new look at weekend WWE live events as he lost to WWE Champion Bray Wyatt.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - The Highlight Reel, Match Announced, Brock Lesnar, More
Luke Harper Switches Up His Gear (Video), Top Brutal Backstage Assaults, WWE Fury
Zack Ryder Launching New YouTube Series, Triple H Workout Clip, AJ Lee and Kaitlyn Reunite
SmackDown Superstar Gets Married (Photo), John Cena on SRW Parody, WWE Top 10 Video
Update on Naomi's Injury and Return, WWE Looks at Awkward Moments, Canvas 2 Canvas
John Cena Posts Photo of ROH Star, WrestleMania Theme Song, Sasha Banks - Bayley
Videos: WWE's "Southpaw Regional Wrestling" Parody Series with John Cena and Others
Vince McMahon Congratulates Xavier Woods, Golfing During WrestleMania Weekend, Chinese Recruits
The Rock Hosting SNL, John Cena and Kurt Angle on Induction, Tombstone Piledriver
Private Photos and Videos of Paige Leak Online, Comments from Paige and Her Mother