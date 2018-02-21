Luke Gallows on Why He Thinks The Young Bucks Should Sign with WWE

|
Luke Gallows recently spoke with Sky Sports and said The Young Bucks owe it to themselves to get signed by WWE. Gallows believes a WWE roster spot for Matt & Nick Jackson would give them the platform and exposure needed to excel.
"I hope the Young Bucks come in," Gallows said. "I think they're highly, highly talented and if you want to make your mark in sports entertainment, if you want your name to go down in the annals of sports entertainment history, you absolutely have to come to WWE. This is the pinnacle. It doesn't get bigger than this. There's no bigger worldwide stage than WWE. So I think the Young Bucks owe it to themselves to come out here and thrive."
Gallows, who had significant success in Japan with partner Karl Anderson, acknowledged the perks of wrestling overseas but said you can't beat WWE as a worldwide platform.
"Japan is a great place to wrestle but WWE is a worldwide platform and you can't beat that. Their reach is all across the world."
