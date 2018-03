Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson Video, Liv Morgan on Ronda Rousey, WWE MMC Promos

Riott squad can so take on Ronda — LIV Morgan 👅 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) March 27, 2018

TOMORROW NIGHT @FinnBalor & @SashaBanksWWE return to the @WWE Mixed Match Challenge for a chance to head to the finals, but they'll have to go through @REALBobbyRoode & @MsCharlotteWWE first at 10 PM ET LIVE on @Facebook Watch! #WWEMMC pic.twitter.com/zX4368gxWN — WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2018

- Below is post-RAW video of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson talking to Mike Rome after Monday's win over The Miztourage. Gallows sings a song about how Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel used to be cool but then they hooked up with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. Anderson says he and Gallows came to WWE to take over and this is what they did on RAW. Anderson says they will continue to take over. Gallows closes the promo by letting his Nerd Meter go off.- As noted, Ronda Rousey met Absolution on last night's RAW and the segment ended with the former UFC Champion taking out Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Liv Morgan of SmackDown's Riott Squad believes she, Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott could take Rousey as she wrote the following:- Below are promos for tonight's WWE Mixed Match Challenge Week 11 bout, featuring Second Chance team Sasha Banks and Finn Balor vs. Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair with the winners going to the finals:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here