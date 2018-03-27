LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson Video, Liv Morgan on Ronda Rousey, WWE MMC Promos
By Marc Middleton
Mar 27, 2018 - 12:01:01 PM
- Below is post-RAW video of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson talking to Mike Rome after Monday's win over The Miztourage. Gallows sings a song about how Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel used to be cool but then they hooked up with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. Anderson says he and Gallows came to WWE to take over and this is what they did on RAW. Anderson says they will continue to take over. Gallows closes the promo by letting his Nerd Meter go off.



- As noted, Ronda Rousey met Absolution on last night's RAW and the segment ended with the former UFC Champion taking out Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Liv Morgan of SmackDown's Riott Squad believes she, Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott could take Rousey as she wrote the following:




- Below are promos for tonight's WWE Mixed Match Challenge Week 11 bout, featuring Second Chance team Sasha Banks and Finn Balor vs. Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair with the winners going to the finals:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

  • Former Wrestlers Speaks Out Against Allegations That Led to WWE Removing Fabulous Moolah's Name from Battle Royal

  • WWE Announces the Return of the Superstars For Hope Campaign

  • Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson Video, Liv Morgan on Ronda Rousey, WWE MMC Promos

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown, MMC and 205 Live - Fatal 4 Way, WrestleMania Hype, More

  • Matt Hardy on His Plans for the Future, Triple H & Stephanie McMahon PC Video, Charlie Haas

  • Sonya Deville Warns Ronda Rousey, Alexa Bliss on Nia Jax (Video), Post-RAW Note

  • El Generico Returns to Twitter, Next Week's RAW, Identity of Asuka's Opponent

  • Andre Battle Royal Update, Mick Foley on Stephanie McMahon, Daniel Bryan SmackDown Promo

  • Triple H Grants Wish, Brock Lesnar Destroys Roman Reigns Again, WWE Main Event

  • Dean Ambrose Pulled from WWE's WrestleMania 34 Axxess



    		•