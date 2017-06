WWE Posted in:

London in the Running For Hosting a Future WrestleMania?

By

Jun 15, 2017 - 5:09:35 PM



By The Doc Jun 15, 2017 - 5:09:35 PM Follow @TheDocLOP



Though it may not be cause for considerable hope, at least a sliver of it could be taken by wrestling fans in the UK from a recent Independent.co.uk report. A survey issued at WrestleMania in Orlando asked fans about their feelings on "The Show of Shows" being held in, among other cities, London, England.