Posted in: WWE
Live WWE NXT Takeover Performance Tonight, Asuka Trains for Match (Video), Daniel Bryan
By Marc Middleton
Apr 7, 2018 - 4:50:26 PM
- Below is another Asuka WrestleMania 34 Diary with The Empress of Tomorrow preparing for Sunday's match with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair:



- Daniel Bryan's WrestleMania 34 Diary continues in this video with the SmackDown General Manager visiting the trainer's room and the locker room at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, which he used when he competed twice at WrestleMania XXX:



- WWE NXT Loud artist Cane Hill will be performing live at the Smoothie King Center during tonight's NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event. Their "It Follows" and "Lord of Flies" singles are theme songs for the event. Triple H tweeted the following on the performance:







