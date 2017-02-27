|
- WWE posted this video of WWE NXT Superstars Liv Morgan and Aliyah working out at the WWE Performance Center:
Liv Morgan and Aliyah Video from the WWE PC, WWE Fury Video, The New Day
By Marc Middleton
Feb 27, 2017 - 12:25:39 PM
- The latest WWE Fury video features 13 top-rope splashes, as seen below:
- Below is video of The New Day participating in soccer drills with FC Nuremberg and left end Dave Bulthuis while in Germany recently:
