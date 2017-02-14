LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Linda McMahon Confirmed For SBA Admin, John Cena's Rare Range Rover, Goldberg - Owens
By Marc Middleton
Feb 14, 2017 - 12:38:49 PM
- John Cena shows off his rare 2012 Range Rover Autobiography Ultimate Edition in this new "Auto Geek" video from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel:



- The Senate confirmed Linda McMahon as the head of President Donald Trump's Small Business Administration this morning. The AP reports that the vote for Linda was 81-19 earlier today. The two Democrats from Connecticut who defeated Linda in her previous Senate campaigns both voted for her - Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said McMahon will "prioritize growing jobs over growing government bureaucracy" and calls that a welcome change from Washington.

- WWE Fastlane opponents Bill Goldberg and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens continued their war of words on Twitter this morning, seen below:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

