Posted in: WWE Lilian Garcia Sings National Anthem at SmackDown (Video), Charlotte Flair Wins Dark Match
By Marc Middleton
Jul 4, 2017 - 8:28:32 PM
As seen in the video above, Lilian Garcia made a special appearance before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Phoenix to sing the National Anthem. Lilian received a standing ovation for the special Independence Day performance.
The dark match before tonight's SmackDown saw Charlotte Flair defeat Natalya. This is one of the few women's dark matches to take place over the past few years.
Below are photos of Lilian's performance and the dark match: