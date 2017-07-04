LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Lilian Garcia Sings National Anthem at SmackDown (Video), Charlotte Flair Wins Dark Match
By Marc Middleton
Jul 4, 2017 - 8:28:32 PM


As seen in the video above, Lilian Garcia made a special appearance before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Phoenix to sing the National Anthem. Lilian received a standing ovation for the special Independence Day performance.

The dark match before tonight's SmackDown saw Charlotte Flair defeat Natalya. This is one of the few women's dark matches to take place over the past few years.

Below are photos of Lilian's performance and the dark match:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE United States Title Match Announced for Battleground, Updated Card

  • Flag Match Set for WWE Battleground, Updated Card

  • Lilian Garcia Sings National Anthem at SmackDown (Video), Charlotte Flair Wins Dark Match

  • John Cena Hypes Tonight's Return, Wale Arrives for SmackDown (Video), Austin Aries

  • Happy 4th from Steve Austin (Video), John Cena on Acting In Comedies, Big Show - Kurt Angle

  • Nikki Bella Hypes John Cena's Return (Video), Maria Menounos Recovering from Tumor, Eva Marie

  • WWE Ratings & Stock Notes, Cesaro and Sheamus WWE Ride Along Video, Goldust

  • John Cena Tweets, More on Tonight's WWE 205 Live Episode, Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar

  • Naomi 4th of July Photoshoot Video, Braun Strowman on Roman Reigns, Fans on John Cena

  • Asuka Waiting for Competition, WWE RAW Top 10, Royal Rumble Travel Packages




    		•