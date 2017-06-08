Posted in: WWE Lilian Garcia Appears at WWE NXT (Photos), Finn Balor In Japan (Video), MITB
By Marc Middleton
Jun 8, 2017 - 4:08:42 AM
- Below is video of Finn Balor checking in from Tokyo, Japan. Balor left for Japan after Monday's RAW and is on a promotional tour to promote the upcoming live events in Tokyo and Singapore.
- As we've had a few people ask, it's worth noting that the Money In the Bank briefcases up for grabs at the June 18th SmackDown-exclusive MITB pay-per-view can only be cashed in on the SmackDown champions.
- As seen below, Lilian Garcia made a special appearance to sing "God Save the Queen" at the WWE NXT live event in Leeds, England on Wednesday: