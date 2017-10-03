Legendary Wrestling Announcer Lance Russell Passes Away at 91

|
Legendary wrestling announcer Lance Russell has passed away at the age of 91. The Voice of Memphis Wrestling reportedly passed away at around 2:30am this morning.
|
By Marc Middleton
Oct 3, 2017 - 10:42:01 AM
Below are comments from WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, who was close with Russell, along with a photo of the two from a few weeks back. You can also see videos from Russell's career below:
|
|
