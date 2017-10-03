LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Legendary Wrestling Announcer Lance Russell Passes Away at 91
By Marc Middleton
Oct 3, 2017 - 10:42:01 AM
Legendary wrestling announcer Lance Russell has passed away at the age of 91. The Voice of Memphis Wrestling reportedly passed away at around 2:30am this morning.

Below are comments from WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, who was close with Russell, along with a photo of the two from a few weeks back. You can also see videos from Russell's career below:

