LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Latest on The Hardy Boys Returning to WWE, Top 10 on Superstars Getting Fired, Summer Rae
By Marc Middleton
Mar 27, 2017 - 3:41:59 AM
- The latest WWE Top 10 video features Superstars getting fired, as seen below:



- The official online store for The Hardys shut down this past week. The store tweeted to thank fans for a 5 year run and said it had been an honor serving the Hardy fanbase. We've noted that sources report The Hardys being close to a WWE return and when a fan asked The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer on Twitter if this closing had to do with their WWE return, he replied: "Not maybe, definitely."

- Summer Rae recently re-tweeted a fan commenting on her becoming the new RAW General Manager now that Mick Foley has been fired. Cathy Kelley looks at the RAW GM situation, Summer and more in this new video from WWE Digital:



Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE Stars Ringing Opening Bell Today, Brie Bella Baby Shower Video, DDP WWE DVD "First Look"

  • Nikki Bella and John Cena on TV This Morning, DDP on Miesha Tate In WWE, Hardys Note

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Final WrestleMania 33 Hype, Triple H - Seth Rollins, More

  • Latest on The Hardy Boys Returning to WWE, Top 10 on Superstars Getting Fired, Summer Rae

  • First Episode of Zack Ryder's New Show, Fans on WrestleMania 33 Matches, Sami Zayn

  • Mauro Ranallo's Friend & Show Co-Host Updates His Status After Missing WWE SmackDown Twice

  • Update on Recent Reports of WWE Possibly Trying to Buy Ring of Honor

  • New Era of WWE NXT Artwork, Triple H - Finn Balor Photos from WWE Live Event, Birthdays

  • Update on The Spirit Squad's WWE SmackDown Status

  • Triple H Talks WWE Expansion, Bobby Roode's WWE NXT Contributions, Working WrestleMania, More




    		•