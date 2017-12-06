Latest from "Woken" Matt Hardy, Trent Seven on Facing Killian Dain Tonight (Video), WWE Blu-rays

The results of this MORTAL poll shall ultimately be rendered OBSOLETE..



It shall be a 100% DELETION of Bray Wyatt & his PROMINENT PASSENGER, The HORRENDOUS Sister Abigail. https://t.co/hBu7LtRyz3 — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 5, 2017

you know where to find us... — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 13, 2016

A Solar Revolution later, I’M HERE. https://t.co/x01OE3GU6T — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 6, 2017

I shall sentence all VILLAINS & DEMONS to the Darkness of DELETION. pic.twitter.com/vHU0RUV7Sc — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 6, 2017

The #GreatWar is the oldest battle known to mankind, the war that has been waged for ETERNITY..



LIGHT vs DARK



We must fight as INDEFATIGABLE PALADINS, #WOKENWarriors. — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 6, 2017

The #GreatWar has COMMENCED upon the GREAT GAME identified as @WWE.



If you are a #WOKENWarrior that wishes to ENLIST in my PRESTIGIOUS Platoon, WATCH & RETWEET this PROCLAMATION of DELETION. https://t.co/eqgCgRqR8z — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 5, 2017

- As noted, Killian Dain vs. Trent Seven will take place on tonight's WWE NXT episode with the winner advancing to the Fatal 4 Way that will crown the "Takeover: Philly" opponent for NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas. Below is video of Seven talking to Christy St. Cloud about tonight's match. Seven says he's as ready as he's ever been and he came to the United States with one thing - British Strong Style. Seven says he's ready to mow Dain down and put himself in contention for the NXT Title.- We've noted how several WWE Blu-ray releases were nixed this year. That trend continues as the Royal Rumble 2018 release will be DVD-only, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com . It appears that all future releases, except for WrestleMania 34, will be DVD-only releases, at least in North America. The reason for the Blu-ray cancellations is said to be lack of demand and the added expense of producing them. WDN currently has 7 WWE titles confirmed for 2018, from January 2nd through April 8th, and none of them are Blu-rays.- "Woken" Matt Hardy continues to tweet about The Great War with Bray Wyatt. Hardy also re-tweeted and responded to a brief 2016 Twitter exchange he and Wyatt had at the height of the "Broken Hardys" storyline in Impact Wrestling. You can see Hardy's latest "woken" tweets below: