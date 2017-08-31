LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Latest Episode of "My First Job", Triple H at ESPN (Photos), Fans on the Women's Revolution
By Marc Middleton
Aug 31, 2017 - 4:31:15 PM
- Below is the latest episode of WWE's "My First Job" with Carmella talking about when she worked at a video store:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans which Superstar has done the most to grow the women's revolution - Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Emma, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Carmella, WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka, Nikki and Brie Bella, SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya or other. As of this writing, 30% voted for Flair while 17% went with Banks, 12% for Bliss, 12% for The Bella Twins, 6% for Asuka, 6% for Emma and 5% for Becky. The rest received 4% or less.

- As seen below, Triple H spent the day at ESPN to promote The Mae Young Classic. Stay tuned for highlights from the various appearances.







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Latest Episode of "My First Job", Triple H at ESPN (Photos), Fans on the Women's Revolution

  • Possible 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Entrant, Update on Plans for the WWE UK Series

  • Backstage News on the John Cena - Roman Reigns Segment from This Week's RAW

  • WWE RAW Superstar Turns 40, Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar Promo, Jack Gallagher

  • Paige and Alberto El Patron Rent Rooms for Harvey Victims, Fans on Cena - Reigns, The Rock

  • Former WWE Star at the PC (Photo), Lana and Tamina on Their Ravishing Journey, WWE Pyro

  • Shelton Benjamin on His WWE Return, Alternate Footage from RAW Main Event, Scott Stanford

  • News, Photos and Videos from Day 1 of the WWE NXT Combine

  • Injury Update on Xavier Woods, New WWE 2K18 Entrance Videos, WWE Stock

  • Adam Cole's Crew Attacks Again (Videos), Donovan Dijak - WWE, Peyton Royce & Billie Kay



    		•