Posted in: WWE
Latest Episode of John Cena's "Auto Geek", Sin Cara's New Mask, WWE Stock Up
By Marc Middleton
Aug 1, 2017 - 6:51:30 PM
- Below is the latest episode of John Cena's "Auto Geek" series from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel. This episode features Cena's 2013 Maserati GranTurismo C-MC Stradale.



- WWE stock was up 0.59% today, closing at $21.28 per share. Today's high was $21.36 and the low was $21.07.

- Sin Cara tweeted this photo showing off a new style of mask he's been wearing at recent WWE live events:




