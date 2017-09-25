LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Latest "Ask The WWE PC" Episode, Emma's New Theme Song, WWE 2K18 - WWE Network
By Marc Middleton
Sep 25, 2017 - 7:25:34 AM
- As seen below, WWE Music has released Emma's new "All About Me" theme song:



- IGN's WWE 2K18 roster reveal with hosts Corey Graves and Renee Young will begin airing on the WWE Network this week. Part 1 with Goldust premieres at 11pm EST on Tuesday while part 2 with Samoa Joe will premiere at 9pm EST on Wednesday. It looks like the final two parts with Kevin Owens and Breezango will premiere next week. These are the same reveals that IGN posted to their YouTube channel a few weeks back.

- Below is the latest episode of "Ask The WWE Performance Center" with WWE NXT Superstars talking about which classic Superstars they are watching on the WWE Network. The video features Heavy Machinery, Demitrius Bronson, Bianca Belair, Oney Lorcan, Sarah Logan, Dakota Kai, Reina Gonzalez and Roderick Strong:




