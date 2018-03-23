LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Lars Sullivan Trains, "The Cena Family" Behind-The Scenes, Ronda Rousey, Flashback Fridays
By Marc Middleton
Mar 23, 2018 - 8:19:59 AM
- WWE posted this behind-the-scenes video from John Cena's recent Nickelodeon commercial where he plays various members of The Cena Family. Cena will host Nick's Kids' Choice Awards this Saturday at 8pm EST.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans how many titles will Ronda Rousey win in WWE. As of this writing, 40% voted between 4 and 10 while 33% picked less than 4 and 27% picked more than 10.

- Below are upcoming Flashback Friday themes for the WWE Network:

* March 23rd: WCW's Lasting Legacy
* March 30th: April Fool's Weekend Begins
* April 6th: WWE Hall of Fame Friday
* April 13th: WrestleMania Friday
* April 20th: April's "Other" Big Events
* April 27th: 55 Years of the WWE Title

- Tapout posted this new video of WWE NXT Superstar Lars Sullivan training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:




