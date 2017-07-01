LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Lana to Receive Another SmackDown Women's Title Shot on Tuesday
By Marc Middleton
Jul 1, 2017 - 12:05:43 AM
Lana took to Twitter earlier this week and posted a photo of her shoulder up during the end of the match with SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi this past Tuesday night on SmackDown.

SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan reviewed the photo and has announced another rematch for this Tuesday's Independence Day edition of SmackDown from Phoenix. Below are tweets from Bryan and WWE:










