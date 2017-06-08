LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Lana on Her SmackDown Women's Title Shot, Seth Rollins' Madden Trophy, WWE - Japan
By Marc Middleton
Jun 8, 2017 - 12:01:08 AM
- Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" channel posted this video of Seth Rollins taking home his trophy after defeating AJ Styles in the WWE - Madden finals this past week:



- WWE has announced a September 16th live event from Osaka, Japan at the Edion Arena. Shinsuke Nakamura will headline with the rest of the SmackDown crew appearing. WWE will also run two live events in Tokyo later this month.

- Lana tweeted the following on her match against SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi at the June 18th WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view:




