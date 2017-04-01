LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Lana and The New Day Visit Universal (Videos), Southpaw Stars at Axxess, WWE - SO Video
By Marc Middleton
Apr 1, 2017 - 11:41:08 AM
- As noted, WWE Community hosted a basketball game earlier this week at Poinciana High School in Kissimmee, FL, featuring Special Olympics Florida athletes. Big Show, AJ Styles, Dana Brooke, Mark Henry and Dana Warrior served as honorary coaches while Greg Hamilton and WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel served as announcers. WWE posted this video from the event:



- As seen below, Southpaw Regional Wrestling is invading WrestleMania 33 Axxess this morning as Tyler Breeze brought his Mr. Mackelroy character and Fandango brought his Chett Chetterfield character.







- We noted earlier how Lana and WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day were at Universal Studios in Orlando filming this week. Below are videos from their Universal adventure as The Ravishing Russian had other plans for Big E and Kofi Kingston while they waited for Xavier Woods.









