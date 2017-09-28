LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Lana and Naomi Argue Over Tamina, Daniel Bryan's Book Club, Flashback Friday Themes
By Marc Middleton
Sep 28, 2017 - 8:11:41 AM
- The Bella Twins posted this video of SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan reading to Birdie Joe and talking about his new book club that we posted about last week. Bryan mentions that some of the WWE Superstars are participating in the book club with him.



- As noted, this week's "Flashback Friday" content on the WWE Network will focus on WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino for his birthday. Below are more upcoming "Flashback Friday" themes:

* October 6th: Today In History
* October 13th: Friday The 13th
* October 20th: WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall's Birthday
* October 27th: Halloween Weekend

- Earlier we posted the SmackDown Fallout video of Lana updating Tamina Snuka's look as her Ravishing Journey to the SmackDown Women's Title continues. Naomi wasn't happy with Lana trying to change Tamina and took to Twitter to let it be known. She and Lana had the following exchange over the video:



















Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Why WWE Sent a Legal Letter to The Young Bucks This Week, More on the RAW "Invasion" Skit

  • Backstage News from the Top WWE No Mercy Matches, Vince McMahon's Reaction, More

  • The Young Bucks Talk Recent WWE Legal Letter, Tag Teams In WWE, CM Punk, More

  • Jason Jordan's Birthday, New Food Vlogs from WWE Announcer, Nikki Bella Clip

  • UK Wrestling Veteran Moving to Orlando for New WWE Performance Center Job

  • WWE Interested In Bringing Back Former Champion, Enzo Amore Preparing for Another Career?

  • Brock Lesnar's WWE RAW Return, Kassius Ohno Talks Momentum (Video), Adam Cole Update

  • Drew McIntyre on Next Week's WWE NXT Title Match, Kairi Sane Video, NXT Women's Title

  • Lana and Naomi Argue Over Tamina, Daniel Bryan's Book Club, Flashback Friday Themes

  • JBL Talks WWE Status and Future, Wrestler's Court, The Undertaker



    		•