Lana Rants After SmackDown, The Rock's State of The YouTube Address, Roderick Strong

Come at me with your ignorant pathetic villager tweets & I'll CRUSH your pathetic soul! WIN or LOSE I AM STILL RAVISHING! — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) July 26, 2017

You cowards that hide behind your iPhone & tweet how I'm not good. You'll NEVER become the Ravishing STAR that I am. Keep talking about me — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) July 26, 2017

The same people that are bashing me are the same people begging for autographs & pictures so NO MORE pictures or signing autographs ✌🏽 — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) July 26, 2017

After one year on YouTube with 2.4 million subscribers and close to 77 million views, The Rock released the following State of The YouTube Address. Rock thanks his fans for everything and says they are switching the schedule up a bit as there will now be 1 video per week on Tuesdays, and some Fridays. Rock promises that the content will be bigger, badder and better than before. He teases new series on the channel with actors & creators, surprises and more. Rock says the second year on YouTube for his Seven Bucks Digital Studios is when things will really take off.- WWE NXT Superstar Roderick Strong turns 34 years old today while Mae Young Classic competitor Tessa Blanchard turns 22 and wrestling legend "Wildfire" Tommy Rich turns 61.- As seen below, Lana went on a Twitter rant after she and Tamina Snuka lost to Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch on last night's SmackDown: