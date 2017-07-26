LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Lana Rants After SmackDown, The Rock's State of The YouTube Address, Roderick Strong
By Marc Middleton
Jul 26, 2017 - 10:30:49 AM
- After one year on YouTube with 2.4 million subscribers and close to 77 million views, The Rock released the following State of The YouTube Address. Rock thanks his fans for everything and says they are switching the schedule up a bit as there will now be 1 video per week on Tuesdays, and some Fridays. Rock promises that the content will be bigger, badder and better than before. He teases new series on the channel with actors & creators, surprises and more. Rock says the second year on YouTube for his Seven Bucks Digital Studios is when things will really take off.



- WWE NXT Superstar Roderick Strong turns 34 years old today while Mae Young Classic competitor Tessa Blanchard turns 22 and wrestling legend "Wildfire" Tommy Rich turns 61.

- As seen below, Lana went on a Twitter rant after she and Tamina Snuka lost to Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch on last night's SmackDown:










Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

