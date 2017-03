Lana Nominated for Movie Work, Indie Wrestler at the WWE PC, Total Divas Return Teaser

The 👏 Divas 👏 are 👏 back. #TotalDivas returns April 5th 9|8c, only on E! pic.twitter.com/aQ6k1FtCaG — Total Divas (@TotalDivas) March 22, 2017

Wow I can't believe I was nominated for best actress 😳 Thank you. This is just the beginning of all the years of sacrifice & hard work. pic.twitter.com/aHDdbWQfiI — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) March 26, 2017

- Below is a new teaser for the return of Total Divas, which airs on Wednesday, April 5th on the E! network:- We noted before that former ECW Champion Jerry Lynn was working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando last week. PWInsider reports that indie veteran Brian Fury was also there working as a guest trainer. Fury has trained several wrestlers through working with the Chaotic Wrestling promotion.- Lana has been nominated for Best Lead Actress for the 2017 International Film Festival in Nice, France, for her work in a 2016 indie film titled "Soul." Details on the award show are this link . The festival takes place from May 13th through May 20th. Lana commented on the nomination and said this is just the beginning: