Posted in: WWE
Lana Nominated for Movie Work, Indie Wrestler at the WWE PC, Total Divas Return Teaser
By Marc Middleton
Mar 27, 2017 - 11:47:04 AM
- Below is a new teaser for the return of Total Divas, which airs on Wednesday, April 5th on the E! network:




- We noted before that former ECW Champion Jerry Lynn was working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando last week. PWInsider reports that indie veteran Brian Fury was also there working as a guest trainer. Fury has trained several wrestlers through working with the Chaotic Wrestling promotion.

- Lana has been nominated for Best Lead Actress for the 2017 International Film Festival in Nice, France, for her work in a 2016 indie film titled "Soul." Details on the award show are this link. The festival takes place from May 13th through May 20th. Lana commented on the nomination and said this is just the beginning:




