Lana Goes Wild at Training Session (Video), Finn Balor Sends a Message, Fans on Becky Lynch

Im coming for everything they said I couldn’t have.. pic.twitter.com/GH38Ku8f9y — Finn Bálor Forever (@FinnBalor) January 23, 2018

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is video from Lana's latest training session with Rusev and Aiden English. Lana ends up snapping and putting enhancement talent Kris Stadtlander of Create-A-Pro in The Accolade. Lana and Rusev are set to face Elias and Bayley in Week 5 of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge.- WWE has a new poll asking fans which SmackDown Superstars have the most momentum going into the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match. As of this writing, 48% voted for Becky Lynch while 28% voted for The Riott Squad, 11% for Naomi, 5% for Carmella, 4% for Natalya and 4% for Tamina Snuka & Lana.- Finn Balor tweeted the following on Tuesday, just hours after The Balor Club's big segment with DX at the RAW 25 special: