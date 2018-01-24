LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Lana Goes Wild at Training Session (Video), Finn Balor Sends a Message, Fans on Becky Lynch
By Marc Middleton
Jan 24, 2018 - 1:51:39 PM
- Below is video from Lana's latest training session with Rusev and Aiden English. Lana ends up snapping and putting enhancement talent Kris Stadtlander of Create-A-Pro in The Accolade. Lana and Rusev are set to face Elias and Bayley in Week 5 of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans which SmackDown Superstars have the most momentum going into the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match. As of this writing, 48% voted for Becky Lynch while 28% voted for The Riott Squad, 11% for Naomi, 5% for Carmella, 4% for Natalya and 4% for Tamina Snuka & Lana.

- Finn Balor tweeted the following on Tuesday, just hours after The Balor Club's big segment with DX at the RAW 25 special:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • New Match Set for WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia", News for the Pre-Takeover Tapings

  • Stephanie McMahon to Join Announce Team for Women's Rumble, Scott Hall - RAW 25 Video, WWE Stock

  • How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership for the Final Episode Before Royal Rumble?

  • Triple H and Johnny Gargano on Tonight's Match, WWE SuperCard Update, SmackDown Top 10

  • News on Why WWE Released Enzo Amore, When They Learned of the Rape Accusations

  • Lana Goes Wild at Training Session (Video), Finn Balor Sends a Message, Fans on Becky Lynch

  • The Miz on Wanting to Main Event WM as IC Champion, Being There for Maryse & Their Baby, More

  • WWE MMC Teams Cut Promos (Video), Adam Cole on Going for the WWE NXT Title, Fans on Randy Orton

  • WWE 205 Live Stars Send a Message (Video), New WWE Trademark, WWE NXT Takeover Promo

  • Tonight's WWE NXT, Big E's Intro for The New Day (Video), Matt Hardy on Going to the Compound



    		•