- This new video from Cathy Kelley looks at The Miz and Maryse ranting on John Cena and Nikki Bella during this week's Talking Smack episode:
Lana Gets a Win at WWE NXT, Bill Goldberg Replica Up for Auction, The Miz and Maryse
By Marc Middleton
Mar 10, 2017 - 1:29:30 PM
- As noted, Lana was back at WWE NXT and the WWE Performance Center this week to work on her in-ring skills. She worked last night's NXT live event in Largo, FL and picked up a win over Aliyah.
- The WWE Auction website has added a WWE Universal Title replica signed by Bill Goldberg. As seen below, the belt was signed backstage at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. The current bid is $2,510.
