Posted in: WWE
Lana Debuts on SmackDown (Photos), WWE Confirms John Cena's Return, WWE NXT Preview
By Marc Middleton
Jun 6, 2017 - 10:04:03 PM
- Below is a preview for this week's WWE NXT with Killian Dain vs. No Way Jose and Hideo Itami vs. Oney Lorcan:




- It was confirmed on tonight's WWE SmackDown that John Cena will make his return on the July 4th episode from Phoenix, AX.

- Lana made her SmackDown debut on tonight's show from Rochester, NY. She interrupted a segment with Shane McMahon, SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi and the rest of the women's division to ask for a spot in the first-ever women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match later this month but Shane did not grant her the request. Lana later interfered in a six-person match and attacked Naomi, allowing Carmella, Natalya and Tamina Snuka to defeat Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and the champ. Below are a few shots from the debut:













Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

