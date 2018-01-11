LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Lana - Total Divas Teaser, Top Matches for WWE's Return to MSG, Shelton Benjamin Milestone
By Marc Middleton
Jan 11, 2018 - 10:52:27 AM
- Below is a preview for next week's Total Divas episode with Lana trying out farm life:



- Kane vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and John Cena vs. The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns have been announced for the March 16th WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

- Wednesday marked 18 years since Shelton Benjamin signed his first WWE contract. The SmackDown Superstar posted the following on the milestone:

On Jan 10 2000 I signed my first @wwe contract and officially became a Pro-wrestler/sports entertainer. Hard to believe that was 18 years ago #TODAY. Thank you to All who have cheered/booed supported or hated it’s all motivation for me. The Ride is far from over. I guess the best way to put it is #Ain’tnostoppinMeNooowwww!!! #18thyearanniversary





Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

