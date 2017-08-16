Posted in: WWE Lana - Tamina Update, SmackDown Dark Match, The New Day - SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre
By Marc Middleton
Aug 16, 2017 - 12:03:00 PM
- The storyline between Lana and Tamina Snuka continued on last night's WWE SmackDown with Lana promising to help get Tamina ready for the SmackDown Women's Title. Lana told Tamina that she's going to use her ravishing ways to turn Tamina into the most destructive force in the company, with one purpose - to crush. Lana went on to say that the two will be unstoppable together. You can see video from the segment below:
- The dark match before last night's SmackDown in Providence, RI saw Sami Zayn, Luke Harper and Tye Dillinger defeat Mike Kanellis and The Ascension.
- SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced on last night's show that SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day will be represented by Big E and Xavier Woods at SummerSlam on Sunday. Kofi Kingston will watch from ringside as his brothers defend against The Usos. SmackDown also saw Kofi and Woods lose a non-title match to The Usos.
- Drew McIntyre tweeted the following on his match with WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode at the "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event this coming Saturday night from the Barclays Center: