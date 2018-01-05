LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Lana - Rusev Video, Fans on AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, Chad Gable
By Marc Middleton
Jan 5, 2018 - 5:09:43 PM
- As noted, Lana and Rusev were announced as another SmackDown team for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge this week. Below is video of Lana and Rusev backstage with Byron Saxton after the announcement. Rusev says he's speechless at the announcement and Lana says their win will be ravishing. Lana goes on about Rusev being The Super Athlete and how he's the most popular WWE Superstar right now. Rusev then breaks out into a song about how Lana's the best and that ends the segment.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans if AJ Styles will still be WWE Champion after his 2-on-1 Handicap Match with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. As of this writing, 77% voted, "Yes. The Phenomenal One will find a way to prevail over Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn." The rest went with, "No. The odds are too stacked against Styles in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match."

- Below is the latest "Scratch & Claw" Twitter video from Chad Gable, who continues to tweet about wanting justice following the controversial finish to he and Shelton Benjamin's loss to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos on Tuesday's SmackDown. Gable wrote the following with the video:




