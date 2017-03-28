|
Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson at WrestleMania 33 will now be a Ladder Match.
Ladder Match Stipulation Added to WrestleMania 33 Match, Updated Card
By Marc Middleton
Mar 28, 2017 - 2:25:39 PM
Below is the updated card for Sunday's big event in Orlando:
Hosts: The New Day
WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt
Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the RAW Women's Title
Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose
Triple Threat Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles
Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss (other participants possible)
Non-Sanctioned Match
Triple H vs. Seth Rollins
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Sami Zayn, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Goldust, R-Truth, Primo, Epico, Curtis Axel, Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas, Braun Strowman and others TBA
Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker
John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse
Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles
Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Austin Aries vs. Neville
