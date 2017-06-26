LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
LaVar and Lonzo Ball on Tonight's WWE RAW, Women's Gauntlet Match Announced (Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Jun 26, 2017 - 7:12:41 PM


Above is video of Maryse, Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz arriving to the Staples Center for tonight's RAW in Los Angeles. It's revealed that outspoken basketball dad LaVar Ball and his son Lonzo Ball will be guests on Miz TV tonight.

In the video below, Mike Rome reveals that there will be a Gauntlet Match on tonight's RAW with Nia Jax, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Mickie James, Dana Brooke and Emma. The winner will go on to face RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at the July 9th Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view.



Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 6/26/17

  • LaVar and Lonzo Ball on Tonight's WWE RAW, Women's Gauntlet Match Announced (Videos)

  • Top Star Appearing on Tonight's WWE RAW?

  • WWE Confirms Mae Young Classic Announce Team, Triple H Comments

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Brock Lesnar - Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, More

  • Spoiler Update on The Mae Young Classic, New WWE NXT Ring Names

  • Spoiler: Former Ring of Honor Star Debuts In WWE NXT (Photo)

  • *SPOILERS* WWE NXT Tapings from 6/23, Airing In June and July

  • New WWE NXT Announce Team, WWE RAW Rating Up, Finn Balor Talks Promotional Tour (Video)

  • Possible Spoiler on a Former ROH Star Debuting with WWE NXT Tonight




    		•