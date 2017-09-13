LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Kurt Angle on Vince McMahon - Kevin Owens, WWE UK Title Match Promo, Fans on SmackDown
By Marc Middleton
Sep 13, 2017 - 11:34:18 AM
- As noted, tonight's WWE NXT will feature Wolfgang vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne in the main event. Below is a promo for that match:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans the most exciting match from last night's Sin City SmackDown - WWE United States Champion AJ Styles retaining over Tye Dillinger, SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya retaining over Naomi or The New Day capturing the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from The Usos in a Street Fight. As of this writing, 58% voted for the Sin City Street Fight while 32% voted for Dillinger vs. Styles.

- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle tweeted the following on Kevin Owens' headbutt that busted open Vince McMahon on last night's Sin City SmackDown. As noted, Owens destroyed Vince after the WWE Chairman re-instated Commissioner Shane McMahon and announced Owens vs. Shane for the Cell at the October 8th WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.




