- WWE posted this video of Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus, Finn Balor and others discussing the recent trip to Tokyo, Japan. They also show footage of Cesaro & Sheamus playing rugby with school kids in Tokyo.
WWE
Kurt Angle on Tonight's Announcement, Fans on Ronda Rousey, WWE Stars Talk Tokyo
By Marc Middleton
Jul 17, 2017 - 2:01:44 PM
- WWE has a poll asking fans who they would want Ronda Rousey to face if she were to compete in a WWE ring - Charlotte Flair, Stephanie McMahon, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Lana, Nia Jax, Natalya, Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi or RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. As of this writing, 31% voted for Flair while 28% went with McMahon, 15% for Jax, 7% for Becky, 7% for Sasha and 6% for Bliss. The rest received 2% or less.
- As noted, tonight's WWE RAW from Nashville will feature the big mystery reveal in the ongoing storyline with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. There will also be a post-RAW interview with Angle on the WWE Network. The WWE Hall of Famer just tweeted the following on tonight's announcement:
