Kurt Angle on Linda McMahon Working for Trump, Kevin Owens Attacks Chris Jericho (Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Feb 27, 2017 - 12:46:55 PM
- While WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho was kept off last week's RAW to sell the beating from WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, Jericho did appear on crutches and wearing a neck brace at this weekend's live events in Germany. As seen below, WWE did angles where Owens attacked Jericho:
- In the video below, 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle talks to TMZ Sports about Linda McMahon being the Small Business Administrator for President Donald Trump. Angle praises Linda for always being business-savvy and for the work she did with WWE. Angle believes Linda is perfect to represent the Trump cabinet. Angle says he's happy for Linda and he believes she deserves it. Angle calls her a genius and says she knows how to turn business around.