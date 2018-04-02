LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Kurt Angle on His WrestleMania Return, "We Are WWE" Promo, Tonight's RAW, WWE MMC
By Marc Middleton
Apr 2, 2018 - 1:50:20 PM
- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW in this new video:



- Below is a new "We Are WWE" promo:



- WWE Network will air a Mixed Match Challenge marathon on Thursday at 4:30pm EST. The final episode will then be added at 10pm that night. As noted, the MMC finals will air live on Tuesday with Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

- WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle posted the following on making his WrestleMania return this coming Sunday. Angle will team with Ronda Rousey to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

12 years have gone by since my last Wrestlemania. Can’t wait to perform on the biggest stage of all stages. It’s in my blood. Hey New Orleans.... I’m comin’ !!! #itstrue #wrestlemania34 #TeamAngle/Rousey






