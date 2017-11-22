LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Kurt Angle on Going Full Circle with John Cena, Fans on Brock Lesnar Opponents, Zack Ryder
By Marc Middleton
Nov 22, 2017 - 3:38:33 PM
- Below is the latest episode of WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder, featuring highly detailed action figures of Buzz Lightyear and Sheriff Woody to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Toy Story:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans who they want to see challenge WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar next. As of this writing, 27% voted for Finn Balor while 25% voted for Braun Strowman, 18% for Triple H, 9% for new WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns, 6% for Samoa Joe, 5% for other, 5% for Bray Wyatt, 3% for Seth Rollins and 2% for Dean Ambrose.

- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle teased another one-on-one showdown with John Cena when replying to a Survivor Series tweet from the main WWE account. You can see Angle's comments below:







  Kurt Angle on Going Full Circle with John Cena, Fans on Brock Lesnar Opponents, Zack Ryder

