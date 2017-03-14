LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Kurt Angle and Vince McMahon Meet for the First Time In 11 Years (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Mar 14, 2017 - 2:34:08 PM




Corey Graves' interview with 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle from last night's "Bring It To The Table" episode revealed that a new WWE 24 special on Angle will be airing on the WWE Network in the near future. Video from that special can be seen in the clip above.

WWE cameras were rolling when Angle visited WWE HQ with Triple H to meet Vince McMahon for the first time in 11 years. Angle said:

"I didn't know what to expect, I thought he'd want to punch me in the face for everything. He was willing to say let's forgive and forget, and let's move on. When he saw me he immediately hugged me. It was like that father welcoming that son back and saying, 'It's good to have you back home.'"

