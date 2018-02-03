LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Kurt Angle Teases Return of Gimmick, WWE Artwork, Fans on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens
By Marc Middleton
Feb 5, 2018 - 5:25:30 PM
- As seen below, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features various Superstars for Mattel's new line of WWE Elite Series action figures:



- WWE has a poll asking fans if they prefer Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens as friends or enemies. As of this writing, 63% voted, "Enemies. Their rivalry is just too good." The rest went with, "Friends. They are a force to be reckoned with together."

As noted, Sami vs. Owens is scheduled for this week's SmackDown with the winner going on to face WWE Champion AJ Styles in the main event of Fastlane next month.

- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle is teasing a return to the ring with his "Wrestling Machine Mode" gimmick. No word yet on if the WWE Hall of Famer will be returning to the ring for WrestleMania 34 Season but he wrote the following on Instagram this weekend:

Kurt Angle “Wrestling Machine Mode” was my favorite character in WWE. He wasn’t very funny but he could take out anybody in an instant. Will the “wrestling machine” make a return? Stay tuned.... #itstrue





