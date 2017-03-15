LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Kurt Angle Talks WWE HOF (Video), Triple H Says Goodbye to Arena (Photos), The Undertaker
By Marc Middleton
Mar 15, 2017 - 12:08:48 AM
- Below is video of Corey Graves talking to 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on Monday night's "Bring It To The Table" episode. Angle says he wasn't ready to retire from wrestling but the induction is more important to him than wrestling and he prefers this over anything else. Regarding his legacy, Angle says it's good to be back home and regardless of what he does with the company, he can mark his legacy as the greatest of all-time. Angle also talks about recently meeting with Vince McMahon for the first time in 11 years, which we reported on at this link.



- To be used for future WWE Network programming, WWE has a new poll asking fans their favorite WrestleMania match with The Undertaker. The answers will be used in a new WWE Network Collection that premieres on Monday, March 27th to kick off WrestleMania 33 Week.

- We noted how Monday's WWE RAW in Detroit was the final WWE show to ever be held at The Joe Louis Arena. Triple H tweeted the following to say goodbye to The Joe:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

