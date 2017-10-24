|
- WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz will be playing a game of WWE 2K18 against musician Zakk Wylde at the Loudwire Music Awards tonight in Los Angeles at The Novo. As noted, Chris Jericho will be hosting the first-ever Loudwire Music Awards, which will air on AXS TV at 7pm PT. Below is a promo for The Miz vs. Zakk Wylde:
Kurt Angle Responds to The Rock, Matt Hardy on WWE Main Event, The Miz - Zakk Wylde
By Marc Middleton
Oct 24, 2017 - 9:21:32 AM
- WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Green Bay for this week's Main Event episode:
* Matt Hardy vs. Curt Hawkins
* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews
- As noted, The Rock tweeted WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle before Angle's ring return at Sunday night's WWE TLC pay-per-view. The RAW General Manager replied on Monday, as you can see below:
