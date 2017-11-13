Kurt Angle Remembers Eddie Guerrero, More on the WrestleMania 34 On-Sale Party, Eva Marie

12 years ago we lost the most entertaining athlete I’ve ever known. I️’ had a Love/hate relationship with Eddie. One night, we were laughing and joking, and the next night, we were fist fighting. But that’s what brothers do. I️’ miss you Eddie. You will live on forever. #itsdamntrue

A post shared by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:28am PST