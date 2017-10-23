LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Kurt Angle Pre-WWE TLC Video, Cathy Kelley Hypes RAW (Video), WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Oct 23, 2017 - 4:41:39 PM
- WWE posted this video looking at WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and how he prepared to return to the ring at last night's WWE TLC pay-per-view. The RAW General Manager teamed with RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose to defeat Cesaro, Sheamus, Kane, Braun Strowman and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.



- WWE stock was down 0.62% today, closing at $22.48 per share. Today's high was $22.81 and the low was $22.46.

- Cathy Kelley hypes tonight's WWE RAW in Green Bay with this new video. As noted, the show will feature WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar responding to the Survivor Series challenge from WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.



Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Several Big Matches Announced for WWE Survivor Series

  • Spoilers on Plans for WWE Survivor Series Matches and Tonight's RAW Episode

  • WWE TLC Social Media Score, Nia Jax Welcomes Asuka to RAW, Seth Rollins - Xavier Woods

  • Kurt Angle Pre-WWE TLC Video, Cathy Kelley Hypes RAW (Video), WWE Stock

  • WWE TLC Highlights, William Regal on AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor, WWE Mobile - Zombies

  • Triple H on Kurt Angle Wrestling at TLC, The Shield - Ride Along, WWE Music Power 10

  • The Rock Blasts Comedian Over Wrestling Tweet, WWE Ride Along Video, Curt Hawkins

  • Kurt Angle on Winning with The Shield, Brock Lesnar RAW Promo, Fans on Alexa Bliss

  • AJ Styles on His WWE TLC Match, Kalisto Reacts to Title Loss (Video), Carmella

  • Daniel Bryan on Returning After Kurt Angle, Finn Balor on AJ Styles (Video), Sasha Banks



    		•