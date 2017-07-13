LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Kurt Angle Post-RAW Interview Announced, John Cena - Nikki Bella ESPYS Video, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Jul 13, 2017 - 8:40:55 PM
- Below is video of John Cena and Nikki Bella on the red carpet at ESPN's 2017 ESPY Awards last night in Los Angeles. As noted, Cena was there to present The Jimmy V Award to Jarrius "Little JJ" Robertson. We have photos and videos from the presentation at this link.



- WWE stock was up 0.39% today, closing at $20.68 per share. Today's high was $20.69 and the low was $20.46.

- As noted, Monday's WWE RAW from Nashville will feature RAW General Manager Kurt Angle revealing a big secret with a mystery person he loves, a secret that he says could cost him his family and his WWE career. WWE just announced that there will be a live post-RAW interview with Angle on the WWE Network.




