Kurt Angle Possibly Returning to WWE TV Soon

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Kurt Angle is reportedly scheduled for the post-WrestleMania 33 WWE TV events, specifically that week's RAW and SmackDown.No word yet on what WWE has planned for Angle but he's expected to make his return to RAW that week, according to PWInsider.Angle will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame that weekend as the headliner.