Kurt Angle is reportedly scheduled for the post-WrestleMania 33 WWE TV events, specifically that week's RAW and SmackDown.
Kurt Angle Possibly Returning to WWE TV Soon
By Marc Middleton
Mar 1, 2017 - 11:49:06 AM
No word yet on what WWE has planned for Angle but he's expected to make his return to RAW that week, according to PWInsider.
Angle will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame that weekend as the headliner.
Kurt Angle Possibly Returning to WWE TV Soon
