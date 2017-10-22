|
|
|
|
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle wrestled his first WWE match in 11 years at tonight's TLC pay-per-view from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Kurt Angle Makes Long-Awaited Return to the Ring for WWE at TLC (Photos, Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Oct 22, 2017 - 11:50:30 PM
The RAW General Manager replaced Roman Reigns, who is out of action due to an illness, to team with RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose for a 3-on-5 Tables, Ladders & Chairs win over Kane, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. Angle ended up getting the pin on The Miz.
Below are photos and videos from Angle's return to the ring:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Kurt Angle Makes Long-Awaited Return to the Ring for WWE at TLC (Photos, Videos)
New Champion Crowned at WWE TLC (Photos, Videos)
The Rock Tweets Kurt Angle Before TLC, Drew Gulak Segment Pulled, TLC Main Event Note
Asuka Makes Her WWE RAW Debut at TLC (Photos, Video)
WWE TLC Kickoff Pre-show Video, Kurt Angle and Others on Tonight's Big Return (Videos)
Miz and Maryse Reveal their Baby's Gender and Follow-ups on Nia Jax and Neville
Online Hype for Shield/Kurt Angle Teaming and First Time AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor Match-up
Final Card for Tonight's WWE TLC Pay-Per-View, Coverage Reminder
Kevin Owens Releases Statement on leaving South America Tour early, WWE Sends Major Superstar as Replacement
Viewership for WWE RAW (10/16) and Smackdown (10/17) YouTube Clips - Go-Home TLC & Jinder's Lesnar Challenge