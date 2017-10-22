Kurt Angle Makes Long-Awaited Return to the Ring for WWE at TLC (Photos, Videos)

We are UNDERWAY in #WWETLC's main event, and @RealKurtAngle is in trouble early courtesy of @KaneWWE! pic.twitter.com/in9Pbtyqqi — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 23, 2017

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle wrestled his first WWE match in 11 years at tonight's TLC pay-per-view from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.The RAW General Manager replaced Roman Reigns, who is out of action due to an illness, to team with RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose for a 3-on-5 Tables, Ladders & Chairs win over Kane, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. Angle ended up getting the pin on The Miz.Below are photos and videos from Angle's return to the ring: