LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Kurt Angle Hints at In-Ring Return, Name-Drops Several Possible Opponents
By The Doc
Aug 26, 2017 - 8:17:38 AM


At last weekend's WWE 2K18 launch party, Kurt Angle was interviewed about his possible return to the ring. The current Raw General Manager responded: "Well, you can talk to Vince McMahon about that. No, but I think it will happen, I’m guessing end of this year, early next year. It ultimately is up to Vince McMahon, he’s gonna make the decision."

Regarding a possible opponent, he stated, "Well, you know, you want to challenge yourself and get in the ring with Triple H, Brock Lesnar, or even John Cena. There’s a lot of great young talent right now, Rusev, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, [and] Braun Strowman, love that big guy. So, there’s a lot of great talent that I’d love to get my hands on."

  • Source of Rusev/Lana WWE exit rumors, Bobby Roode/NXT, and Mauro

  • Kurt Angle Hints at In-Ring Return, Name-Drops Several Possible Opponents

  • The Rumored WrestleMania 34 Main-Event

  • Asuka's Main Roster Destination, Lana Shoots Down Rumor, SD Roster Member at No Mercy?

  • John Cena houseshow news, Charlotte Flair returning?, Enzo drawing for 205 Live?, Big Cass knee surgery

  • *SPOILERS* WWE NXT TV Tapings for August and September

  • Asuka Steps Down as WWE NXT Women's Champion, Video from Farewell Segment, Where She's Headed

  • 37 New WWE 2K18 Playable Superstars Revealed (Video)

  • Enzo Amore Makes WWE 205 Live Debut on Tonight's Show (Videos)

  • WWE Announces Surgery for Big Cass, How Long He's Expected To Be Out of Action




    		•