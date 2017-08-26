

Kurt Angle Hints at In-Ring Return, Name-Drops Several Possible Opponents

Aug 26, 2017



By The Doc



At last weekend's WWE 2K18 launch party, Kurt Angle was interviewed about his possible return to the ring. The current Raw General Manager responded: "Well, you can talk to Vince McMahon about that. No, but I think it will happen, I’m guessing end of this year, early next year. It ultimately is up to Vince McMahon, he’s gonna make the decision."



Regarding a possible opponent, he stated, "Well, you know, you want to challenge yourself and get in the ring with Triple H, Brock Lesnar, or even John Cena. There’s a lot of great young talent right now, Rusev, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, [and] Braun Strowman, love that big guy. So, there’s a lot of great talent that I’d love to get my hands on."







