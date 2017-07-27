LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Kurt Angle First Look Promo, Drew McIntyre on Bobby Roode, WWE Immortals Update
By Marc Middleton
Jul 27, 2017 - 3:16:48 PM
- Below is a sneak peek at the WWE Network First Look on WWE's "Kurt Angle: The Essential Collection" DVD that premieres tonight:



- The following update to the WWE Immortals mobile game was announced today:

WWE Immortals update 2.5 available now

Claw your way up the ladder in the new update for WWE Immortals.

Introducing the all-new Ladder Match mode — pick your difficulty and battle your way up the ladder, rung by rung. You’ll earn rewards along the way, and when you finish the ladder, you’ll earn the new Platinum Pack, which is the only way to get Platinum Characters.

What are Platinum Characters? A new tier of even more powerful Superstars! The first two Platinum Characters are:

* Sgt. Slaughter – Your favorite drill sergeant comes to WWE Immortals as a rough and ready Commando.
* Bray Wyatt – Crackling with the energy of the Dark Lantern that opened the door to the worlds of WWE Immortals, Bray Wyatt has more uncanny power than ever!

Update now!


- Drew McIntyre tweeted the following as he prepares to face WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode at "Takeover: Brooklyn III" during SummerSlam weekend:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Braun Strowman Reportedly Apologizes to Karen Jarrett After Scene at Bar In Nashville

  • WWE PC Crew Sings to Triple H (Video), Fans on The Revival, RAW Slow Motion Video

  • Kurt Angle First Look Promo, Drew McIntyre on Bobby Roode, WWE Immortals Update

  • Triple H's Birthday, Paul Heyman on Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe This Weekend, Jeff Hardy's Ink

  • Main Roster Superstars Going to WWE NXT?, News on a Possible Superstar Shakeup

  • RAW Brawl In Slow Motion, Fans on New Total Divas Cast Members, Bobby Roode, Aliyah

  • Promo for WWE NXT Tag Team Debuting, Update on Thea Trinidad's Name, Johnny Gargano

  • Hideo Itami on Attacking Kassius Ohno, Former TNA KO Debuts on NXT, Next Week's NXT

  • Updated WWE Network Subscriber Count After Today's Earnings Report

  • Details on the WWE 2K18 Collector's Edition with John Cena




    		•